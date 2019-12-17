‘He was my hero’: Pittsburg youth sports coach killed by masked gunmen

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Candles light up a dark room where a shrine honors the life of Raphael Lopez.

The 34-year-old known as “Coach Raph” was shot and killed early Saturday.

“Murdered this wonderful man, this wonderful man, this wonderful man in front of his babies,” Lopez’s fiance, Lea Perry.

Perry says this has been a painful loss for their family and friends.

Lopez was known for being full of joy and he loved helping kids through sports.

A memorial was created for him, made up of moments with local youth football and baseball programs he was involved with.

“He was always wanting to bring out the best in any young person he came across. He was a coach at heart,” Perry said.

Perry says the men who entered their Pittsburg home and killed Lopez were wearing masks — one with a handgun, another with a shotgun.

Lopez apparently tried fighting off one of the men and that’s when a shot went off.

“They didn’t take anything, but they took everything, they took everything,” Perry said. “They took everything. Because they took him. They took Raphael, they took everything.”

Lopez leaves behind six children.

His son Elijah says he is going to miss his dad being his biggest fan and supporter.

“For him to be gone it hurts really bad. He’s not my trainer no more so I gotta do by myself, knowing he’s not going to be here for me,” Elijah Lopez said.

Police are exploring if Lopez may have known his killers.

His brother is just asking for someone to come forward with any information.

“We need one more hero. He was my hero. We need one more. If you can help us please. If you know anything please,” his brother said.

