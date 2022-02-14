Head-on collision blocks all northbound lanes of route 160 at Antioch Bridge

OAKLEY (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reports that a head-on traffic collision early Monday closed the northbound lanes of State Route 160 in Oakley leading to the Antioch Bridge.

Multiple agencies responded to a 12:53 a.m. report of the collision just south of the bridge and north of the Wilbur Avenue on-ramp, according to the CHP’s traffic website.

The CHP reported at 1:07 a.m. that all northbound lanes were blocked and that two vehicles contained people who had sustained serious injuries.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.