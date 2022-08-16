(BCN) — The CHP reports that a Tesla with four Carmel Valley residents inside was traveling east on Highway 156 when it crossed the center divider into the path of a tractor-trailer rig and collided head-on. The collision killed three people in the Tesla, including the 55-year-old man driving the vehicle and two female occupant. A fourth occupant, a male, survived the crash. The CHP did not provide his age or name.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries. The CHP has not yet determined whether impairment was a factor and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact Officer N. Stewart at (408) 848-2324.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.