Healdsburg ‘open for business’ during blackouts thanks to city-owned electric utility

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — The Sonoma County town of Healdsburg wants its residents and tourists to know it’s “open for business” during the PG&E outages this week, thanks to the city’s independently owned utility company not affected by the blackouts.

Healdsburg runs its own electricity through power sources not affiliated with PG&E

The city is now encouraging visitors and other Bay Area residents affected by the outages to come over to Healdsburg.

The city says restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, pharmacies and hardware stores will remain open as power shutoffs take place in other Bay Area cities.

Geothermal and hydroelectric power plans owned by the City of Healdsburg give residents electricity from a renewable and carbon-free source, city officials said.

More than 37,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area are expected to be impacted by the outages.

Residents who have a Healdsburg address, but live outside of the city limits could still be affected by an outage, the city warned.

Parts of the North Bay will be hit the hardest.

PG&E blackouts two weeks ago affected roughly 2 million people in northern and central California.

The shutoffs are aimed at preventing wildfires during especially dry, windy weather conditions in California.