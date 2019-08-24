Health hazards of drinking soda

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s no secret that drinking sugary sweet sodas are not good for your health. But even so, a Gallup poll revealed that 48 percent of Americans surveyed drink soda every day.

Health expert, Karen Owoc says the report found that the average in-take of those surveyed was 2.6 glasses of soda per day. One can of soda contains over 9 teaspoons of added sugar whereby 9 teaspoons is the limit for a man and 6 teaspoons is the limit for a woman.

Young adults, aged 18 to 34 years old, drank the most soda. (56 percent of the people in this age group were soda junkies.) Soda consumption is linked to obesity, but a study published in the FASEB (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology) Journal showed sodas cut your life short. The culprit is phosphates. Researchers found that a high intake of phosphates accelerates signs of aging.

High phosphate levels were linked to an increased prevalence and severity of age-related diseases, such as chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular calcification, severe muscle, and skin atrophy.

Phosphates are not only in sodas, but they’re also in processed foods as “sodium phosphate”. Sodium phosphates are used to thicken food, cure meat, help the dough rise.

The Takeaway: Phosphoric acid causes imbalances in the body that result in age-related, debilitating diseases that appear after many years of consuming these components.