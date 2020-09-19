Health officials concede COVID precautions will help protect us from flu

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials concede that all things we are doing right now to guard against the coronavirus will help protect us from the flu. But as to predicting what flu season will be like this year, they like to say the only thing predictable about the flu is that it is unpredictable.

While flu season is fast approaching, we still don’t know which strains of flu virus might be coming.

There is some evidence that in the southern hemisphere, where flu season has been underway for sometime, there are reports of a milder season so far.

That has led to predictions of a less severe flu season elsewhere.

Logic suggests face coverings, hand sanitizer and other precautions being taken against the coronavirus will also guard against the flu, which is similarly transmittable.

Keep wearing the mask, but get a flu shot, says the Santa Clara County Health Department’s Dr. George Han.

“The flu and COVID-19 are two separate illnesses, but they give you the same symptoms,” Dr. Han said. “And you wouldn’t know if you have the flu or COVID-19 until you actually get tested.”

Dr. Han says it’s just too soon to say which flu viruses will be circulating and how infectious they will be and how much illness they might cause.

Another reason to get that flu shot is to stay out of the hospital at a time when those hospital beds may be needed for people who are even more sick with COVID-19.

