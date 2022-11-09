SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The cold and flu season is in full swing, and health officials said the rise in cases is being compounded by a surge in other respiratory illnesses.

“All of these viruses have come back, and they have come back with a vengeance,” said Dr. Vidya Mony. RSV, the common cold, and the flu are the viruses as well as several others that are rising and leading to an unusual increase in hospitalizations, according to Dr. Mony.

Dr. Mony is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose. She said an uptick in hand, foot and mouth disease cases are especially alarming.

“November is not the time period that we usually see this. We usually see it more in the summertime. So, it is usual timing that we’re seeing this. But it’s really important, you know that there’s simple measures that we can do to prevent all these things, right? Like, washing your hands very frequently,” added Dr. Mony.

She said people should also get the flu shot. Nationwide, about 25 percent of those under 18 years of age have received one, which Dr. Mony said is about the annual average for this time of year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 21 percent of adults have been inoculated.

“Some people, if they would like to go back to social distancing or even wearing a mask, that is definitely up to you. These are some preventative measures that we can take and also vaccinating against flu and COVID,” said Dr. Mony.