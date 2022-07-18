REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Hundreds of health care and support workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City went on strike Monday morning, calling for better working conditions and a new contract.

Picketing was set to begin at 6 a.m. at the hospital located at 170 Alameda de las Pulgas. Nurses assistants, aides, surgical technologists, respiratory therapists, cooks and others took part in the demonstration, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Sequoia Hospital is owned by Dignity Health. Contract negotiations are on-going.

Union members are advocating for better working conditions, higher wages, more benefits, and greater staff support, according to the union. The strike was authorized on July 7 when 95 percent of union members voted to take action.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.