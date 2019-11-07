Hear from the woman who took her miniature horse named ‘Sweets’ on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 200-pound miniature horse named ‘Sweets’ made headlines earlier this week after she was spotted riding a BART train from Oakland to San Francisco.

‘Sweets’ isn’t an ordinary horse — she’s in training to become a service animal and riding the BART train on Tuesday was something that helped with her training, her owner said.

Her owner, Vanessa Gilliam, told KRON4 the horse helps with her mobility and carrying things around.

‘Sweets,’ affectionately dubbed the BART pony on Twitter, was rescued from a hoarding situation last year, her owner said, along with four dozen other horses who were brought to California from out of state.

As far as what’s next for the mini horse, Gilliam said she’ll be furthering her training — taking her to restaurants or even the movies.

BART officials have told Gilliam that ‘Sweets’ is welcome again on trains.

Shortly after the animal was spotted on the train on Tuesday, BART confirmed Gilliam filled out the appropriate paperwork to get approved to ride with her horse.

The agency said, “Trained service animals assisting people w/ disabilities and on leash are welcome on BART.”

This mini horse is a service animal, and the owner provided paperwork to a station agent stating so. After consultation (station agents usually don’t see horses), the horse was allowed in.



Trained service animals assisting people w/ disabilities and on leash are welcome on BART https://t.co/fIqsGaOEAu — SFBART (@SFBART) November 6, 2019

retweet BART pony for good luck pic.twitter.com/FLMGwK2W2B — Lou (@rodrlou) November 5, 2019