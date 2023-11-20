(KRON) — After being delayed due to unseasonably warm weather in the Lake Tahoe region, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort have announced opening days for the 2023-24 ski season. Heavenly will open Tuesday, Nov. 21. Northstar will open on Thanksgiving Day — Thurs. Nov. 23.

Both resorts had originally been scheduled to open last Friday.

“Thanks to some cooler temperatures more conducive to snowmaking, our outstanding snowmaking teams were able to make enough snow to get us over the threshold necessary to welcome guests back for another exciting year,” a spokesperson for Vail Resorts told KRON4. “The opening day footprint will be limited at both resorts, but it’s always our priority to open as much terrain as we can, as quickly and safely as we can.”

“We’re hoping Mother Nature will keep delivering cold and snow to allow us to make it happen!” they added.

Kirkwood is still scheduled to open on its originally planned opening date of Dec. 1.