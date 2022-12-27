Heavy rain began falling on the Bay Area overnight into Tuesday morning, downing trees, complicating the morning commute and prompting flood advisories for some areas.

Follow for updates:

5:43 a.m. — Tree down at Franklin and Geary in San Francisco

Photo: Sara Stinson

5:30 a.m. — Flood advisory in effect for North Bay

The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday for the San Francisco Bay area calls for rain and showers, with highs in the low 60s. There is a flood advisory in effect for parts of the North Bay and coastal areas.

The heavy morning rain and strong winds will give way to spotty showers mid-day and the chance of thunderstorms. Skies generally grow clearer and dryer into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will get a break from rainfall tomorrow before more rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday to finish out the year.

Bay City News contributed to this report.