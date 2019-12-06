Storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area Friday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm moving in to the region will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area Friday afternoon.

Friday started dry with a smooth morning commute and cool temperatures in the 50’s for the morning.

Showers will develop across the North Bay this afternoon and then spread southward this evening.

>>Track the storm with KRON4’s Interactive Radar

The rain will make for a wet drive home from work and some treacherous travel conditions for those taking to the roads this evening.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue at times during overnight hours.

Showers will likely linger into Saturday night before tapering off on Sunday, which will see the best conditions for venturing outside.

Dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of rain by midweek.

Updated rainfall forecast for the front due to arrive later this afternoon/evening with showers through the weekend. #CAwx #ColdFrontFriday #BayAreaWeekend pic.twitter.com/gGMnzXvroQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2019

Here's a look at the Watches, Warnings, and Advisories across the region from today through Sunday (timing varies by product and location). If traveling this weekend outside the Bay Area, please check @NWSHanford @NWSSacramento and @NWSReno for conditions in the Sierra.#CaWx pic.twitter.com/RK42AJQuTO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2019

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: