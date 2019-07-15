One killed, another injured in helicopter crash at Hayward airport

HAYWARD (KRON) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a helicopter crash at the Hayward Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two men were on board the helicopter.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the left side of the runway at the airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, a flight instructor and student were on board the helicopter when it went down.

The instructor was killed and the student was injured.

The helicopter was an ‘instructional helicopter,’ the kind used to teach people how to fly.

It’s unclear what caused the helicopter to crash and whether it was a mechanical or human error.

The airport is located on Skywest Drive in Hayward.

The person killed was identified as 62-year-old Wayne Prodger, of Sunnyvale.

