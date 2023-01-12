PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A person in distress in the water off of Rockaway Beach in Pacifica was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Wednesday evening, local fire officials said. North County Fire Authority crews responded at 5:55 p.m. to the beach and coordinated with the Coast Guard to pinpoint the location of the person in the water.

The helicopter crew then pulled the person out of the water and went to San Francisco International Airport, where medical personnel determined the person had no injuries or other medical needs, according to the fire authority.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.