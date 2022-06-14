HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — The Hercules Police Department arrested a minor on Monday, June 13 for driving a stolen vehicle and being in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The juvenile surrendered to police at his residence after leading them in a vehicle pursuit for more than half a mile. When the minor exited the vehicle — a 2016 Ford Fusion that had been stolen by two armed suspects earlier in the morning — the minor did not follow the commands of the police and was arrested. The juvenile’s sister was outside when the incident occured and attempted to interfere.

Police found a loaded Black Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the minor’s pants, which was registered to the minor’s mother. They found a loaded FDE Polymer-80 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine on the car’s passenger floorboard.

The minor was recognized by police as a previous offender and was transported first to the police department then juvenile hall.