Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers

THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR JAN. 8 ARE: 3 – 6 – 16 -18 – 58 – 11 megaplier 2X

(KRON) – Lotto fever is picking up after a pandemic lull.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries are racing toward half a billion dollars each.

You could win $510 million in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at $470 million.

