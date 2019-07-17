Here are the most dangerous intersections in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Spend a few minutes at the intersection of McLaughlin Avenue and Story road and you’ll get an idea why a new study says it’s the most dangerous in San Jose.

In this case, a distracted driver ran a redlight to make a left hand turn, nearly causing an accident.

“Generally, the intersections in our report, they’re intersections near a freeway,” said attorney David Henshaw.

Henshaw represents clients with personal injury claims.

He says he hired an outside agency to complete the study to get a better idea of where the problem areas are.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections, according to the study:

Street 1 Street 2 Neighbor- hood Crashes Fatal-

ities Injuries 1 Mclaughlin Av Story Rd Ferrari

Pinoche 34 0 45 2 Almaden Expwy Blossom Hill Rd South San

Jose 18 0 33 3 Capitol Expwy Ocala Av Alum Rock 12 1 26 4 Blossom Hill Rd Winfield Bl Edenvale 19 1 29 5 Quimby

Rd Tully Rd East San

Jose 18 0 34 6 Rt 101 Tully Rd San Jose 31 0 29 7 Blossom

Hill Rd Monterey Rd Cambrian 21 0 28 8 Capitol Expwy Senter Rd South San Jose 14 0 26 9 Senter Rd Tully Rd South San Jose 17 0 20 10 Capitol Expwy Story Rd Alum Rock 17 0 21 11 King Rd Story Rd Alum Rock 16 0 21 12 Capitol Expwy Quimby Rd Evergreen 15 0 21 13 Oakland Rd Rt 101 San Jose 18 0 19 14 Roberts Av Story Rd Central San Jose 12 0 19 15 Leigh Av Parkmoor Av Central San

Jose 13 0 21 16 Bird Av Rt 280 Auzerais –

Josefa 23 0 18 17 King Rd Tully Rd East San

Jose 17 1 17 18 Capitol

Expwy Tully Rd Evergreen 13 0 21 19 Monterey

Rd Senter Rd Edenvale 15 0 20 20 Huran Dr Tully Rd Evergreen 14 0 18

The research was collected from 2013 to 2017.

During that time, it shows there were nearly 8,000 intersection-related crashes in San Jose.

103 people died as a result and another 10,118 injured.

“You know, if it’s helpful to one person to think, ‘hey this is a busy intersection, I have to think a little bit before going through this intersection.’ Maybe if it is yellow, slow down. Maybe if the light turns green, take a second to go take a look around,” Henshaw said.

Almaden Expressway at Blossom Hill Road was second on the list of the city’s 65 most dangerous intersections.

Capitol Expressway at Ocala Avenue was third, the only one in the top three where an accident claimed a life.

The factors weighing into what makes an intersection the most dangerous were the number of injuries and the severity of injuries at each location.

Though no one has been killed at mclaughlin and story in the noted timeframe, it had the most crashes and injuries.

The area with the highest number of deaths, in general, was south San Jose.

