Here are the most dangerous intersections in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Spend a few minutes at the intersection of McLaughlin Avenue and Story road and you’ll get an idea why a new study says it’s the most dangerous in San Jose.
In this case, a distracted driver ran a redlight to make a left hand turn, nearly causing an accident.
“Generally, the intersections in our report, they’re intersections near a freeway,” said attorney David Henshaw.
Henshaw represents clients with personal injury claims.
He says he hired an outside agency to complete the study to get a better idea of where the problem areas are.
Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections, according to the study:
|Street 1
|Street 2
|Neighbor- hood
|Crashes
|Fatal-
ities
|Injuries
|1
|Mclaughlin Av
|Story Rd
|Ferrari
Pinoche
|34
|0
|45
|2
|Almaden Expwy
|Blossom Hill Rd
|South San
Jose
|18
|0
|33
|3
|Capitol Expwy
|Ocala Av
|Alum Rock
|12
|1
|26
|4
|Blossom Hill Rd
|Winfield Bl
|Edenvale
|19
|1
|29
|5
|Quimby
Rd
|Tully Rd
|East San
Jose
|18
|0
|34
|6
|Rt 101
|Tully Rd
|San Jose
|31
|0
|29
|7
|Blossom
Hill Rd
|Monterey Rd
|Cambrian
|21
|0
|28
|8
|Capitol Expwy
|Senter Rd
|South San Jose
|14
|0
|26
|9
|Senter Rd
|Tully Rd
|South San Jose
|17
|0
|20
|10
|Capitol Expwy
|Story Rd
|Alum Rock
|17
|0
|21
|11
|King Rd
|Story Rd
|Alum Rock
|16
|0
|21
|12
|Capitol Expwy
|Quimby Rd
|Evergreen
|15
|0
|21
|13
|Oakland Rd
|Rt 101
|San Jose
|18
|0
|19
|14
|Roberts Av
|Story Rd
|Central San Jose
|12
|0
|19
|15
|Leigh Av
|Parkmoor Av
|Central San
Jose
|13
|0
|21
|16
|Bird Av
|Rt 280
|Auzerais –
Josefa
|23
|0
|18
|17
|King Rd
|Tully Rd
|East San
Jose
|17
|1
|17
|18
|Capitol
Expwy
|Tully Rd
|Evergreen
|13
|0
|21
|19
|Monterey
Rd
|Senter Rd
|Edenvale
|15
|0
|20
|20
|Huran Dr
|Tully Rd
|Evergreen
|14
|0
|18
The research was collected from 2013 to 2017.
During that time, it shows there were nearly 8,000 intersection-related crashes in San Jose.
103 people died as a result and another 10,118 injured.
“You know, if it’s helpful to one person to think, ‘hey this is a busy intersection, I have to think a little bit before going through this intersection.’ Maybe if it is yellow, slow down. Maybe if the light turns green, take a second to go take a look around,” Henshaw said.
Almaden Expressway at Blossom Hill Road was second on the list of the city’s 65 most dangerous intersections.
Capitol Expressway at Ocala Avenue was third, the only one in the top three where an accident claimed a life.
The factors weighing into what makes an intersection the most dangerous were the number of injuries and the severity of injuries at each location.
Though no one has been killed at mclaughlin and story in the noted timeframe, it had the most crashes and injuries.
The area with the highest number of deaths, in general, was south San Jose.