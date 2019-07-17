Here are the most dangerous intersections in San Jose

Breaking News
SAN JOSE (KRON) — Spend a few minutes at the intersection of McLaughlin Avenue and Story road and you’ll get an idea why a new study says it’s the most dangerous in San Jose.

In this case, a distracted driver ran a redlight to make a left hand turn, nearly causing an accident.

“Generally, the intersections in our report, they’re intersections near a freeway,” said attorney David Henshaw.

Henshaw represents clients with personal injury claims.

He says he hired an outside agency to complete the study to get a better idea of where the problem areas are.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections, according to the study:

Street 1Street 2Neighbor- hoodCrashes Fatal-
ities 		Injuries
1Mclaughlin AvStory RdFerrari
Pinoche		34045
2Almaden ExpwyBlossom Hill RdSouth San
Jose		18033
3Capitol ExpwyOcala AvAlum Rock12126
4Blossom Hill RdWinfield BlEdenvale19129
5Quimby
Rd		Tully RdEast San
Jose		18034
6Rt 101Tully RdSan Jose31029
7Blossom
Hill Rd		Monterey RdCambrian21028
8Capitol ExpwySenter RdSouth San Jose14026
9Senter RdTully RdSouth San Jose17020
10Capitol ExpwyStory RdAlum Rock17021
11 King RdStory RdAlum Rock16021
12Capitol ExpwyQuimby RdEvergreen15021
13Oakland RdRt 101San Jose18019
14Roberts AvStory RdCentral San Jose12019
15Leigh AvParkmoor AvCentral San
Jose		13021
16Bird AvRt 280Auzerais –
Josefa		23018
17King RdTully RdEast San
Jose		17117
18Capitol
Expwy		Tully RdEvergreen13021
19Monterey
Rd		Senter RdEdenvale15020
20Huran DrTully RdEvergreen14018

The research was collected from 2013 to 2017.

During that time, it shows there were nearly 8,000 intersection-related crashes in San Jose.

103 people died as a result and another 10,118 injured.

“You know, if it’s helpful to one person to think, ‘hey this is a busy intersection, I have to think a little bit before going through this intersection.’ Maybe if it is yellow, slow down. Maybe if the light turns green, take a second to go take a look around,” Henshaw said.

Almaden Expressway at Blossom Hill Road was second on the list of the city’s 65 most dangerous intersections.

Capitol Expressway at Ocala Avenue was third, the only one in the top three where an accident claimed a life.

The factors weighing into what makes an intersection the most dangerous were the number of injuries and the severity of injuries at each location.

Though no one has been killed at mclaughlin and story in the noted timeframe, it had the most crashes and injuries.

The area with the highest number of deaths, in general, was south San Jose.

>>Click here to view the full study

