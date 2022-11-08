SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – So you won the $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in the Los Angeles area.

What do you do now?

According to the California Lottery’s Winner’s Handbook, most lottery winners have “180 days from the date of the draw to claim” their prizes. However, Powerball is an exception to this rule.

“The only exceptions are the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots, in which you have one year from the date of the draw to claim your prize,” the book states. “If you elected the cash option or if your prize is only offered in a single payment, your check should arrive approximately six to eight weeks from your claim date. If your prize is to be paid in installments, your first payment should be available within six to eight weeks from your claim date.”

Powerball winners have the choice of choosing the cash value of their jackpot size within two months of an approved claim.

“If you choose the cash option for SuperLotto Plus, Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot prizes, you will receive the estimated cash value of the jackpot and not the advertised jackpot amount,” the handbook states. “If you choose to take the annuity, you will, after 30 years, receive the full advertised amount.”

All members of a winning group must agree, if the group played together.

“Group winners of Scratchers, Fantasy 5, Daily 3, Daily 4, Daily Derby, Hot Spot, SuperLotto Plus, Mega Millions, or Powerball prizes of $1 million or more must choose the same payment option, and may use the Multiple Player Ownership Claim Form which allows each group member (up to 100 members) to receive individual payments from which their federal taxes will be withheld,” the handbook continues.

But the big question for many people is can the winner remain anoymous?

In the Golden State at least, the answer is no. The winner’s name and the business where they won the ticket has to be publicized, as well as the gross and net installment payments, but that’s it.