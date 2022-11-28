SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend gets underway this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain later in the week. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan.

“I’m very happy to say that we have some rain and Sierra snow in the forecast,” said Grogan. “We have not one but two systems heading our way this week. The effects of these frontal passages will be cooler temps and some very beneficial rain.”

When will the rain come?

With temperatures dropping to the upper 50s in most of the region starting on Tuesday, rain will follow in the coming days.

“Our first system starts to move in Wednesday evening,” said Grogan. “It tracks in from north to south and extends throughout Thursday. The second system moves in, again north to south, on Saturday.”

Graphics: Kyla Grogan

How much rain will we get?

With California and the Bay Area still experiencing drought conditions, the possibility of rain comes as good news. According to Grogan, we could see up to half an inch.

“All told, we will likely see .25”-.50” in our urban areas,” said Grogan. “Totals may be higher at some of our coastal mountains.”

Winter Storm Watch for the Sierras

With rain forecast for the Bay Area, our mountain regions could see some significant snowfall, according to Grogan.

“Meanwhile in the Sierra, they have a Winter Storm Watch in place beginning Wednesday evening through Friday morning,” Grogan said. “Snow will be about 14-16” and could go as high as 36” above 7000 feet.”

Although the forecast calls for rain this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday, Grogan says that could change. For the latest updates on SF Bay Area weather, visit the KRON4 weather page.

“We’ll of course be updating you as the models refine the totals of these storms,” Grogan said. “Stay tuned!”