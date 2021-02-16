Here’s what $500K buys you in California vs. Texas

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

(NEXSTAR) – Comparisons between California and Texas have been rife lately, as a slew of tech moguls and companies, including Elon Musk, have announced plans to ditch Silicon Valley for the Lone Star State.

But is it worth the move? We compare two homes — one in Santa Rosa, California and one in Aledo, Texas — to see just how much $500,000 gets you in the two states.

Aledo is a small town about 30 minutes outside Fort Worth, Texas. The city is just about two square miles and has a population just under 3,000.

13640 Walsh Ave., pictured above, is selling for $584,500. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features 2,821 sq. ft. of modern farmhouse detailing, including a timeless wood-beamed ceiling, wine fridge and gas fireplace.

For just over $15,000 more, you could purchase the below Santa Rosa home, at 1516 Plumeria Dr. Santa Rosa, near California’s Wine Country, has a population of just over 176,000. It’s about an hour drive to wine-tasting haven Napa.

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

In Santa Rosa, $569,000 gets you a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that clocks in just over 1,000 sq. ft. — about half the size of the Aledo home. It features a fireplace, updated modern kitchen and a spacious backyard complete with beds for growing.