SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average.

Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below median value, while over on Russian Hill, a two-bedroom averages 13% higher than the median rate.

The average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment in the city rose 5% to $4,895 a month with 3-bedrooms on Russian Hill averaging about 27% higher than that at $6,200. The average price for a 4-bedroom in SF saw a 6% increase to $6,000 a month.

Rents in San Jose saw a greater percentage increase over SF, while still remaining lower overall. A 2-bedroom in San Jose goes for about $3,135 on average, a 9% year-over-year increase, while a 1-bedroom’s median rent is $2,555, a 7% increase.

KRON On is streaming live news now

In Oakland, the median cost of a 1-bedroom rose 4% to $2,200, while the cost of a 2-bedroom actually dropped 2% to $2,745. Three-bedroom apartments in Oakland also saw a drop in rent of 3% and now go for a median rate of $3,200. Studios in Oakland also saw a drop — 2% — to around $1,695. Only the median rent for a 4-bedroom apartment saw a year-over-year increase in Oakland, going up 5% year-over-year to $3,675.