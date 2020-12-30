Here’s what’s open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — While many businesses closed their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, several are remaining open as they bring in the new year.

Below is a list of businesses that will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, along with any adjusted hours of operation.

Keep in mind, every location may vary, so be sure to call in advance.

New Year’s Eve

Barnes & Nove: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Banana Republic: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots: Regular hours

Burlington: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: Varies, most close at 6 p.m.

CVS: Most open with special store hours, pharmacies vary

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General: Hours vary, most open regular hours

Dollar Tree: Varies

Family Dollar: Varies

Five Below: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: Varies, most open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gap: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Many stores close at 9 p.m. and open regular hours

Lowe’s 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary, most close at 6 or 7 p.m.

Party City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Petco: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Hours vary

Ross: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sally Beauty: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Close at 6 p.m.

Target: Most stores close at 9 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary

Walmart: Most open regular hours

New Year’s Day

Banana Republic: Varies

Barnes & Noble: Varies

Bath & Body Works: Varies

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burlington: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: CLOSED

CVS: Varies, most pharmacies closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General: Varies

Dollar Tree: Varies

GameStop: Closed

Gap: Varies

Guitar Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Varies

Lowe’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nordstorm and Nordstrom Rack: Varies

Office Depot: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Varies

Party City: Noon to 5p.m.

Petco: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Varies

Ross: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sally Beauty: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: CLOSED

Staples: Varies

Target: Most open regular hours

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours, most pharmacies closed

Walmart: Open regular hours

World Market: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery store hours:

Albertsons: Hours vary

Costco: CLOSED

Publix: Varies

Safeway: Varies

Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: CLOSED

Fast Food Chains:

Arby’s

Burger King

Carl’s Jr.

Checkers

Chick-fil-A

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Jack in the Box

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesars

McDonald’s

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Popeyes

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

More Restaurants: