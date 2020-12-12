Here’s when King Tides will hit the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — King Tides are expected to hit the Bay Area again this weekend.

The California King Tides Project says the tides will arrive from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

In mid November, King Tides hit the Bay Area coastlines for the first time of the season.

King Tides occur when the earth, moon and sun are near alignment and when the moon is in its closest position to the earth.

The annual tides help scientists identify sea level rise vulnerabilities.

Earlier this year, Pier 3 on the Embarcadero reached its peak.

