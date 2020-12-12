Here’s when King Tides will hit the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — King Tides are expected to hit the Bay Area again this weekend.

The California King Tides Project says the tides will arrive from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

#KingTides are rolling in again this weekend! All new projects along the Port are intentionally designed with sea level rise adaptation. Learn more at https://t.co/pkVMY1PO33 — Port of SF (@SFPort) December 11, 2020

In mid November, King Tides hit the Bay Area coastlines for the first time of the season.

King Tides occur when the earth, moon and sun are near alignment and when the moon is in its closest position to the earth.

The annual tides help scientists identify sea level rise vulnerabilities.

Earlier this year, Pier 3 on the Embarcadero reached its peak.