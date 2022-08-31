SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A new list published by Yelp says that California’s best cup of horchata can be found in America’s Finest City: San Diego.

According to Yelp, Barrio Donas in San Diego’s North Clairemont neighborhood is the best place to order a cup of the traditional drink made from rice, vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar.

To identify the best horchata in each state, Yelp looked at businesses with a high concentration of reviews mentioning horchata and then ranked them by factors including volume of reviews and overall ratings. The San Diego restaurant has secured a 4.5-star rating from more than 250 reviewers since its opening.

“You can’t leave without grabbing one of their specialty drinks. I ordered the horchata which is hands down the best I’ve ever had, very flavorful and you could taste the hints of rice and cinnamon in it,” said one reviewer on Barrio Donas’ Yelp page.







Horchata from Barrio Donas (Janet Martinez)

While Yelp may have acknowledged the restaurant for its horchata, the North Clairemont business is arguably most well known for its Mexican-inspired donuts.

“Barrio Donas represents the multilayered cultural experience that comes with living in San Diego while emphasizing the radiante beauty of Mexican-American culture – in the form of a donut,” the business’ website states.

The restaurant is open seven days a week and is located at 4714 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. To see Barrio Donas’ menu or find more information about the establishment, click here.