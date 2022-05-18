(KRON) — “My dog is my hero and I owe her my life” are the words Erin Wilson wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up for her dog, Eva.

Eva, a two-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois came to Wilson’s aid on Monday when she was apparently attacked by a mountain lion.

“On May 16th, at the White Bar Picnic Area I was attacked by a mountain lion,” Wilson wrote on the GoFundMe page for Eva. “It swiped at me, scratching my left shoulder.”

Wilson wrote that she yelled out for help from Eva who was a few yards ahead of her and quickly turned back and came to Wilson’s aid, attacking the lion. In Wilson’s account “they battled for several minutes” until the lion got Eva by the left side of the head.

Wilson fought the lion herself, trying everything she could to free her dog. Eventually she ran to her vehicle for a weapon and flagged down a passerby, Sharon Houston.

“She told me her dog had been attacked by a mountain lion,” Houston told KTXL in Sacramento. Houston grabbed some pepper spray and a 4-foot PVC pipe. Together, the women were able to get it to release the dog.

Then it turned on them.

“I opened up my pepper spray and just started hosing that thing’s face down — eyes, nose, mouth,” Houston told KTXL. The mountain lion took off finally.

Wilson rushed Eva to a vet which took about an hour, she wrote. Midway through Eva “began convulsing for several minutes at a time.” Wilson didn’t think she’d pull through but she was able to get her dog to the vet where Eva received urgent treatment.

The dog suffered two skull fractures, a puncture to the sinus cavity and severe swelling around her left eye. While she is “not out of the woods,” Wilson said the vet is optimistic since Eva is a young dog who is otherwise in good shape.

In an update to the GoFundMe page Wilson said they’d received enough donations to pay for Eva’s treatment and would put the rest of the money toward her own medical bills and a few charities including Malinois rescue, big cat rescue and predator management groups.