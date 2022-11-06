SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is expected to see some big surf over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says that waves could hit heights of 15-20 feet on the beaches that face west or northwest. A high surf advisory is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

NWS recommends that residents stay off of coastal rocks and jetties and avoid steep beaches. For added safety, NWS suggests keeping a good distance away from the surf zone, keeping an eye on little ones and to never turning your back to the ocean.