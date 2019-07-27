High temps increase fire hazard across Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) – With the hot weather we’re expecting, there is an increased risk of fires sparking, especially in the East Bay.

We’ve already seen what these increased temperatures can do with several fires sparking this week.

With temps expected to hit the triple digits, firefighters are taking extra precaution.

The Mitchell Fire that was burning in Contra Costa County is now 100-percent contained.

It began burning near the top of Mount Diablo and burned about four-acres near Summit Road.

No injuries or damages to any structures have been reported.

A second fire in unincorporated Contra Costa County has since been contained but began aboard a BNSF Railway freight train and spread to grass.

The fire spread to a few acres but no homes needed to be evacuated.

A third fire in Napa County is also fully contained.

That fire broke out near Lake Berryessa on Monday and burned 64-acres.

Investigators continue to work to figure out the exact cause in all three fires.

Be prepared for a fire in your area by packing a bag just in case.

Fire crews advise you that fires aren’t started just based on temperature, so it’s important to be prepared no matter the weather.