From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
KRON On is streaming live news now
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Modesto, CA that don’t require a college degree.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Modesto that require a graduate degree
#50. Advertising sales agents
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $55,960
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#49. Roofers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,890
– Employment: 129,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Worcester, MA-CT ($81,450)
— Anchorage, AK ($74,990)
— Danbury, CT ($73,020)
#48. Postal service mail carriers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,160
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#47. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,570
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,020
– Employment: 261,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#46. Computer user support specialists
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,730
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,650
– Employment: 654,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Modesto metro area
#45. Cement masons and concrete finishers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,740
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,900
– Employment: 186,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Bedford, MA ($90,980)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($82,820)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($79,650)
#44. Food service managers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $58,430
– #259 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#43. Lodging managers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $59,370
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#42. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $59,550
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,270
– Employment: 116,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
#41. Industrial machinery mechanics
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $59,810
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Modesto in the last week
#40. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $60,320
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,850
– Employment: 641,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($76,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)
#39. Medical equipment preparers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $60,630
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $42,420
– Employment: 61,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,170)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($66,150)
#38. Sheet metal workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $61,020
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,760
– Employment: 122,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#37. Public safety telecommunicators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $61,250
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,030
– Employment: 97,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)
#36. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $61,410
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Modesto
#34 (tie). First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $61,900
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#34 (tie). Surgical technologists
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $61,900
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,590
– Employment: 109,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)
#33. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $62,280
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,880
– Employment: 18,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,100)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($78,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,540)
#32. Private detectives and investigators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $62,460
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#31. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $63,910
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Modesto metro area
#30. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,670
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#28 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,800
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#28 (tie). Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,800
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,590
– Employment: 44,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,380)
#27. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,900
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#26. Structural iron and steel workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,920
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,270
– Employment: 68,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)
You may also like: Where people in Modesto are moving to most
#25. Real estate sales agents
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,440
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#23. Carpenters
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,710
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,190
– Employment: 668,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
#22. Electricians
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,260
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,990
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Modesto
#20. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $70,190
– #391 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $70,530
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#18. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $71,240
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– Employment: 121,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#17. Surveying and mapping technicians
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $72,380
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,810
– Employment: 56,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#16. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $73,680
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Modesto metro area
#15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $74,290
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,280
– Employment: 404,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#14. Insurance sales agents
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $74,590
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#13. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#12. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,280
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#11. Construction and building inspectors
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,620
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Modesto metro area
#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $81,160
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#9. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $81,280
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– Employment: 5,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#8. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $83,460
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,250
– Employment: 101,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#7. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $87,930
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#6. Firefighters
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,600
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,290
– Employment: 317,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)
You may also like: Closest national parks to Modesto
#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#4. Commercial pilots
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $104,170
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#3. Power plant operators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,410
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#2. Detectives and criminal investigators
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,370
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Modesto, CA
– Annual mean salary: $147,090
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
You may also like: How Modesto feels about climate change