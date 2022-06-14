From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Modesto, CA that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Advertising sales agents

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $55,960

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#49. Roofers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,890

– Employment: 129,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($81,450)

— Anchorage, AK ($74,990)

— Danbury, CT ($73,020)

#48. Postal service mail carriers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,160

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#47. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,570

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 261,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#46. Computer user support specialists

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,730

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#45. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,740

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,900

– Employment: 186,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Bedford, MA ($90,980)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($82,820)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($79,650)

#44. Food service managers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $58,430

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#43. Lodging managers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,370

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#42. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,550

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– Employment: 116,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#41. Industrial machinery mechanics

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,810

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#40. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $60,320

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,850

– Employment: 641,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($76,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)

#39. Medical equipment preparers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $60,630

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,420

– Employment: 61,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,170)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($66,150)

#38. Sheet metal workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $61,020

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– Employment: 122,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#37. Public safety telecommunicators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $61,250

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,030

– Employment: 97,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#36. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $61,410

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#34 (tie). First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $61,900

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#34 (tie). Surgical technologists

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $61,900

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– Employment: 109,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#33. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,280

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,880

– Employment: 18,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,100)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($78,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,540)

#32. Private detectives and investigators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,460

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– Employment: 28,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#31. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $63,910

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#30. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,670

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#28 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,800

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#28 (tie). Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,800

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,590

– Employment: 44,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,380)

#27. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,900

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#26. Structural iron and steel workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,920

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

#25. Real estate sales agents

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,440

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#23. Carpenters

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,710

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,190

– Employment: 668,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#22. Electricians

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,260

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,990

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#20. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,190

– #391 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,530

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#18. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,240

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#17. Surveying and mapping technicians

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,380

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#16. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,680

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,290

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#14. Insurance sales agents

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,590

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#13. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#12. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,280

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#11. Construction and building inspectors

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,620

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,160

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#9. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– Employment: 5,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#8. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,460

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– Employment: 101,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#7. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,930

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#6. Firefighters

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,600

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#4. Commercial pilots

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,170

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#3. Power plant operators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,410

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,370

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Modesto, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,090

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

