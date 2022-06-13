From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,320
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,540
– Employment: 155,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)
#49. Carpenters
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,190
– Employment: 668,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
#48. Tax preparers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,470
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#47. Chefs and head cooks
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,600
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#46. Lodging managers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,030
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#45. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,440
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,250
– Employment: 101,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#44. Surgical technologists
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,450
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,590
– Employment: 109,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)
#43. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,460
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,390
– Employment: 51,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
#42. Structural iron and steel workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $81,760
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,270
– Employment: 68,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)
#41. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $82,050
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#40. Advertising sales agents
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $83,050
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#39. Property, real estate, and community association managers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $83,420
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#38. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $84,200
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#37. Surveying and mapping technicians
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $84,710
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,810
– Employment: 56,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#36. Drywall and ceiling tile installers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,380
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,810
– Employment: 97,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,560)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,460)
#35. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,470
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#34. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,630
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,850
– Employment: 35,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)
#33. Sheet metal workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,750
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,760
– Employment: 122,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#32. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $89,080
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 10,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)
#31. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $89,430
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#30. Power plant operators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $89,870
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#29. Electricians
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $91,090
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#28. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $91,120
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,280
– Employment: 404,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#27. Crane and tower operators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#26. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $92,370
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– Employment: 121,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#25. Transportation inspectors
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $92,670
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#24. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,030
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#23. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,600
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,360
– Employment: 25,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)
#22. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $94,580
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#21. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $94,590
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#20. Correctional officers and jailers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,580
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,420
– Employment: 392,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
#19. Public safety telecommunicators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $97,380
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,030
– Employment: 97,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)
#18. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $99,120
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,240
– Employment: 12,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)
#17. Real estate brokers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,200
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– Employment: 48,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,840
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#15. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,910
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#14. Commercial pilots
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,940
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,280
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#12. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $103,810
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#11. Insurance sales agents
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $104,230
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#10. Fire inspectors and investigators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,630
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,300
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#8. Construction and building inspectors
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,330
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $112,020
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $112,230
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#5. Firefighters
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $114,210
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,290
– Employment: 317,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)
#4. Detectives and criminal investigators
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,210
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $159,890
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $171,060
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
– Annual mean salary: $182,700
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
