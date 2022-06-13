From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,320

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,540

– Employment: 155,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)

#49. Carpenters

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,190

– Employment: 668,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#48. Tax preparers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,470

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#47. Chefs and head cooks

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,600

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

#46. Lodging managers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,030

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#45. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,440

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– Employment: 101,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#44. Surgical technologists

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,450

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– Employment: 109,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#43. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,460

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,390

– Employment: 51,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#42. Structural iron and steel workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,760

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

#41. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#40. Advertising sales agents

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,050

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#39. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,420

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#38. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,200

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#37. Surveying and mapping technicians

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,710

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#36. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,380

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,810

– Employment: 97,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,560)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,460)

#35. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,470

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#34. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,630

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,850

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)

#33. Sheet metal workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– Employment: 122,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#32. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,080

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 10,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)

#31. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,430

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#30. Power plant operators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,870

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#29. Electricians

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,090

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#28. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,120

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#27. Crane and tower operators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#26. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,370

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#25. Transportation inspectors

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,670

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#24. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,030

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#23. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,600

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,360

– Employment: 25,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)

#22. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,580

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#21. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,590

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#20. Correctional officers and jailers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,580

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,420

– Employment: 392,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#19. Public safety telecommunicators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,380

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,030

– Employment: 97,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#18. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $99,120

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,240

– Employment: 12,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)

#17. Real estate brokers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,200

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– Employment: 48,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,840

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#15. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,910

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#14. Commercial pilots

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,940

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,280

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#12. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,810

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#11. Insurance sales agents

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,230

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#10. Fire inspectors and investigators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,630

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

#9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,300

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#8. Construction and building inspectors

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,330

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,020

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,230

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#5. Firefighters

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,210

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,210

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $159,890

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $171,060

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual mean salary: $182,700

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

