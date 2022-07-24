(Stacker) – Whether you’ve lived in California your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in California on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in California.

#30. Wilson Creek Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (860 reviews)

– Category: Wineries & Vineyards

#29. Santa Monica Pier

– Rating: 4 / 5 (18,916 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Historic Walking Areas

#28. San Diego Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27,780 reviews)

– Category: Zoos

#27. Point Lobos

– Rating: 5 / 5 (4,744 reviews)

– Category: State Parks

#26. Newport Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,446 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#25. Pfeiffer Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,345 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#24. Third Street Promenade

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,098 reviews)

– Category: Shopping Malls

#23. South Carlsbad State Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,744 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#22. Emerald Bay State Park

– Rating: 5 / 5 (882 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water

#21. The Gondola at Heavenly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,394 reviews)

– Category: Trams, Ski & Snowboard Areas

#20. Griffith Observatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20,270 reviews)

– Category: Observatories & Planetariums

#19. West Cliff Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,319 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives, Scenic Walking Areas

#18. The Getty Villa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,486 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#17. 26-Mile Bike Path

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)

– Category: Biking Trails, Scenic Walking Areas

#16. Glacier Point

– Rating: 5 / 5 (4,561 reviews)

– Category: Geologic Formations

#15. California State Railroad Museum

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,759 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#14. La Jolla Cove

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,461 reviews)

– Category: Beaches, Parks

#13. Santa Monica State Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,705 reviews)

– Category: State Parks, Beaches

#12. The Hess Collection Winery & Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)

– Category: Wineries & Vineyards, Art Museums

#11. Aquarium of the Pacific

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,170 reviews)

– Category: Aquariums

#10. Municipal Rose Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

– Category: Gardens

#9. 17-Mile Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,460 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#8. Santa Barbara County Courthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,968 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

#7. Monterey Bay Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,119 reviews)

– Category: Aquariums

#6. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,196 reviews)

– Category: Trams

#5. Disney California Adventure Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,494 reviews)

– Category: Amusement & Theme Parks, Disney Parks & Activities

#4. Pacific Coast Highway

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1,641 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#3. USS Midway Museum

– Rating: 5 / 5 (24,859 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#2. Alcatraz Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55,320 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, National Parks

#1. The Getty Center

– Rating: 5 / 5 (14,501 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

