OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — State Route 13 in Oakland is closed at Broadway Terrace due to a mudslide, according to a tweet from Caltrans. Crews are reportedly working to clear up the debris, but in the meantime, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The road was closed about 10 p.m. on Sunday night after a tree blocked the southbound lanes near Broadway Terrace, according to Adib Zeid, a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol. Additional small mudslides and trees fell onto the highway at around 4 a.m.

Photos accompanying Caltrans’ tweet showed heavy machinery being used to clear trees and mudflow from the roadway.

Bay City News contributed to this report.