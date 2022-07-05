(BCN) — State Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal crash near Scotts Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road.

The crash affected traffic in the southbound lanes for more than three hours. All lanes of the highway reopened by around 10:15 a.m., CHP officials said.

More details about the crash and the person who died were not immediately available.

