Highway 17 reopens after mudslide blocked lanes in Santa Cruz Mountains

The California Highway Patrol has reported that all lanes on Highway 17 have reopened after a mudslide caused a closure on southbound lanes just south of the Glenwood Cutoff.

Officials opened one lane around 5:30 p.m., but were waiting for equipment in order to clear the second lane.

Update Hwy 17 slide: All lanes now open. Thank you for your patience. @CaltransD5— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2019

