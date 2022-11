SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CHP officers were alerted of a highway shooting on the Bay Bridge Friday night, according to CHP.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP said.

A Sig-Alert was issued, and two lanes were blocked in response to the incident. CHP is currently investigating a second shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the eastbound side of I-580.