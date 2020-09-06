Historic heat records broken throughout the Bay Area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California on September 3, 2020, ahead of a heatwave to arrive September 4 through the Labour Day weekend prompting a statewide flex alert. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Heat records are being shattered all throughout the Bay Area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of San Jose hit 103 degrees as of 1:55 p.m., breaking the previous daily record of 100 degrees set in 1923.

The National Weather Service also reported the city of Oakland hit 97 degrees at 1:30 p.m., breaking a previous record set in 1979 of 95 degrees.

Additional records broken:

Hot temperatures are expected over the Labor Day weekend with little relief due to warm overnight lows, according to NWS.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News