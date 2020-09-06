Historic heat records broken throughout the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Heat records are being shattered all throughout the Bay Area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The city of San Jose hit 103 degrees as of 1:55 p.m., breaking the previous daily record of 100 degrees set in 1923.
The National Weather Service also reported the city of Oakland hit 97 degrees at 1:30 p.m., breaking a previous record set in 1979 of 95 degrees.
Additional records broken:
Hot temperatures are expected over the Labor Day weekend with little relief due to warm overnight lows, according to NWS.
