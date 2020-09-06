Historic heat records broken throughout the Bay Area

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California on September 3, 2020, ahead of a heatwave to arrive September 4 through the Labour Day weekend prompting a statewide flex alert. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Heat records are being shattered all throughout the Bay Area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of San Jose hit 103 degrees as of 1:55 p.m., breaking the previous daily record of 100 degrees set in 1923.

The National Weather Service also reported the city of Oakland hit 97 degrees at 1:30 p.m., breaking a previous record set in 1979 of 95 degrees.

Additional records broken:

Redwood City hit 100F by 1pm, tying their previous record set in 1958.



At the time of the observation, temperatures were rising, so the record may have already broken since then. This ob comes in hourly, so we will know after 2pm. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 6, 2020

Gilroy hit 107F around 130pm which breaks the previous record of 104 set in 1977. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 6, 2020

Hot temperatures are expected over the Labor Day weekend with little relief due to warm overnight lows, according to NWS.

Latest Headlines: