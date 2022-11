Firefighters in San Jose battled a blaze in an abandoned Victorian on Nov. 29, 2022 (SJFD via BCN)

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way.

There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been contained to the building of origin as of 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.