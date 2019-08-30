Historical FogCam to remain up after outpouring of support

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The worlds longest running web cam will run indefinitely and be preserved by San Francisco State University.

News broke earlier this month that the two creators, Jeff Schwartz (aka Webdog) and Dan Wong (aka Dannon), would be shutting down the cam after starting it on the SFSU campus in 1994, stating that it was getting too difficult to maintain.

The story went viral, being picked up by multiple news sources, with some seeing it as the end of a bygone era. The university confirmed in a tweet that the extensive news coverage helped lead to the decision to preserve the historical stream.

The cam overlooks Holloway Avenue, and has delighted viewers with images of San Francisco’s famous creeping fog for 25 years.