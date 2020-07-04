Hit-and-run driver strikes boy riding scooter in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a 7-year-old boy was the victim of a hit and run collision Friday in Martinez.

He is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Oakland. This after suffering major injuries requiring surgery.​

Meanwhile, the CHP is searching for the suspect who may be a delivery driver.

It was quick and violent.​

One second 7-year-old Owen Jones is on his scooter riding down his driveway at around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The other — home surveillance video shows him falling in the middle of Vine Avenue near Leslie Avenue in Martinez.

Just before getting hit by what the California Highway Patrol describes as a passing white box truck — the driver never stopped.​

“He had that split second. He thought about it. I did something. I should stop,” Amanda Jones, Owen’s mom said. “He chose the wrong path.”​

​Owen’s mother Amanda Jones, says her son is recovering from major injuries at children’s hospital in Oakland where he was airlifted after the collision.​

He required surgery on a laceration on his leg — but was wearing a helmet during the crash, and avoided serious head injuries.​

​”Thank God he has no broken bones,” Amanda Jones said. “He has a concussion. No major injuries to the organs.”​

“He came down this driveway,” Brandi Pixton said.

Pixton lives next door and was taking her kids out of her car when she heard the crash.​

Her surveillance system snapped a photo of the vehicle involved.​ The CHP says this may also be the same truck.​

Pixton believes the driver was speeding at the time of the collision — something she says is common in this area. And, in her opinion, she says that there’s no way that the driver did not know that they hit someone.​

​”I think if you run over a squirrel, you’d know that you hit something,” she said. “So, to run over a child’s full body? No, there’s no way that you don’t know.”​

“We don’t know if it’s a male or female, but it looks like a company style box truck with a person that possibly had a yellow, or like, lime green vest on, which also signifies some type of worker for a possible delivery service company,” CHP officer Brandon Correia said.

“All he had to do was stop — it was an accident,” Amanda Jones said. “His response was tragic.”​

If caught, the driver will face felony charges.​

