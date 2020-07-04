Hit-and-run driver strikes boy riding scooter in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a 7-year-old boy was the victim of a hit and run collision Friday in Martinez.
He is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Oakland. This after suffering major injuries requiring surgery.
Meanwhile, the CHP is searching for the suspect who may be a delivery driver.
It was quick and violent.
One second 7-year-old Owen Jones is on his scooter riding down his driveway at around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The other — home surveillance video shows him falling in the middle of Vine Avenue near Leslie Avenue in Martinez.
Just before getting hit by what the California Highway Patrol describes as a passing white box truck — the driver never stopped.
“He had that split second. He thought about it. I did something. I should stop,” Amanda Jones, Owen’s mom said. “He chose the wrong path.”
Owen’s mother Amanda Jones, says her son is recovering from major injuries at children’s hospital in Oakland where he was airlifted after the collision.
He required surgery on a laceration on his leg — but was wearing a helmet during the crash, and avoided serious head injuries.
”Thank God he has no broken bones,” Amanda Jones said. “He has a concussion. No major injuries to the organs.”
“He came down this driveway,” Brandi Pixton said.
Pixton lives next door and was taking her kids out of her car when she heard the crash.
Her surveillance system snapped a photo of the vehicle involved. The CHP says this may also be the same truck.
Pixton believes the driver was speeding at the time of the collision — something she says is common in this area. And, in her opinion, she says that there’s no way that the driver did not know that they hit someone.
”I think if you run over a squirrel, you’d know that you hit something,” she said. “So, to run over a child’s full body? No, there’s no way that you don’t know.”
“We don’t know if it’s a male or female, but it looks like a company style box truck with a person that possibly had a yellow, or like, lime green vest on, which also signifies some type of worker for a possible delivery service company,” CHP officer Brandon Correia said.
“All he had to do was stop — it was an accident,” Amanda Jones said. “His response was tragic.”
If caught, the driver will face felony charges.
Latest News Headlines:
- Tracking coronavirus hot spots in California
- Marin County added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list
- Hit-and-run driver strikes boy riding scooter in Martinez
- 2 San Quentin death row inmates die from COVID-19 complications
- Mountain lion seen roaming San Francisco killed on Highway 1