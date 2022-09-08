SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, said police, who did not release the victim’s name.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested 37-year-old Charles A. Bernhardy, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of multiple felonies, including hit-and-run, driving under the influence, with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge Park in the city’s north end.





Images from a hit-and-run collision in Santa Rosa that left a motorcyclist in critical condition Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and the pickup driver in jail on suspicion of multiple felonies (Santa Rosa Police via Bay City News)

Upon arrival, they found the injured motorcyclist but not his motorcycle. Officers discovered that the collision had occurred east of the intersection, when the truck rear-ended the motorcycle on westbound Fountaingrove Parkway.

With the motorcycle attached to the truck, police said Bernhardy continued driving westbound on Fountaingrove and rear-ended a Honda Accord attempting to make a right turn onto Sedgemoore Drive. Bernhardy continued driving westbound on Fountaingrove while still dragging the motorcycle, which was later found two miles west of the intersection in the roadway’s center median.

Police said Bernhardy apparently drove his truck into the center median, hit a tree and a pole, then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of Fountaingrove, before driving over the median again and continuing westbound in the westbound lanes. Police found the truck abandoned in the intersection of Fountaingrove and Mendocino Avenue.

Officers went to the address on the truck’s registration in the 700 block of Benicia Drive, but Bernhardy was not home. The next morning, at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, officers returned to the address and found and arrested Bernhardy.

