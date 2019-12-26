Holiday cheer returns to ‘Brentwood on Ice’ after rink vandalized

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — “The support from the negative things that had occurred is been better than we could’ve ever hoped.”

The Christmas spirit is alive in downtown Brentwood after one of its holiday traditions was destroyed — and then restored.

Last week, it was reported that someone melted out the ice skating rink at “Brentwood on Ice” when they messed with the rink’s valves.

Today, skaters return and Christmas celebrations continue on ice.

The owner said video from a nearby business captured the vandal who destroyed the rink.

After seeing the footage himself, the owner said it was a deliberate sabotage.

He said he’s disappointed someone would go out of their way to ruin this experience for everyone else.

However, that didn’t stop the rink from re-opening and many people are taking advantage on the holiday.

On Christmas day, families put on their skates and took to the ice in Brentwood.

“Brentwood on Ice” has become a holiday tradition for families. Many were worried though that this year would be ruined after learning someone vandalized the rink and melted out the ice over a week ago.

“The still images that I’ve seen it’s one man and the Brentwood PD is all over it and they’re compiling footage right now,” Tom Gregory said.

Owner, Tom Gregory, said someone messed with the valves and turned off the chiller.

While they lost nearly three days of business during Brentwood’s biggest holiday weekend, Gregory said he was overwhelmed with community support.

“You know the emotions from the negative thing that happened I can handle,” he said. “The emotions that hit me with the amount of support I broke down. I mean it’s had me in tears of joy.”

Gregory said neighboring businesses lended all the ice they had to help rebuild the rink.

Community members also offered donations.

Despite the vandalism, Gregory said this year turned out to be the best yet and he’s extremely thankful for this community.

“The amount of people that have come down day before yesterday and day before that were the two busiest days in the history of this company,” he said. “So for three years the support again blowing us out of the water so the Christmas spirit is alive in downtown Brentwood.”

The owner said the community has been so generous that he’s giving back.

Right now they’re working on several free skate days in January.

The rink plans to stay open until Jan. 12.