Holiday travelers head out early

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year with Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Many are hitting the roads and boarding flights to get to loved ones.

Driving to the airport KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky explains how the San Francisco Airport was moving smoothly with no lines.

At the domestic terminals, we’re seeing a similar situation.

No backed up check-ins. No long security lines.

A majority of the departures and arrivals are on time, with the exception of a few delays and cancellations.

While things are pretty calm throughout most of SFO, the most action is over at terminal two.

Airline catering employees can be seen protesting American Airlines, asking for better wages and better healthcare.

Travelers on the other hand say they’re happy with how things are going during a normally busy travel day.

Tom and Cher Jones from Sacramento explain,”Very oddly quiet in Sacramento, but here too! You can walk around and it’s not a problem. Historically we’ve always watched the news and saw the hurry this time of year and we were reluctant to travel right before Thanksgiving and we thought well we’ll just endure it and our next flight is several hours away and were really surprised by how even keel everyone is and how quiet it is.”

SFO says the busiest travel day would’ve been last Friday, Nov. 22.

The second busiest travel day is Wednesday with roughly 161,000 travelers going in and out of the airport.

