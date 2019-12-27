Holiday travelers say their goodbyes at SFO day after Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco International Airport was full of goodbyes at the drop off on a day when most people head home after Christmas.

And no rush to catch a flight, travelers at SFO were more relaxed this time around.

“It was nice to see family, it’s good to be home,” Louanne Tromborg said. “There was a little delay coming here but it was fine.”

Airport duty managers report no major delays.

About 78,000 passengers came through.

SFO anticipated heavy volume in and out of the airport.

Victoria Glass spent the holidays in Tahoe.

“It was really fun,” she said. “It was like five days but it was really nice and snowy and we skied and walked around the village it was really nice.”

Glass and her family are spending extra time together before getting through airport security.

“They’re going back to spend the rest of their Christmas and New Year holiday in Hong Kong and I’m going to spend the balance of mine here in the United States,” Gregory Glass said.

Timnah Olcha was traveling from Australia with her mother and aunt and all their luggage for a two and a half week stay in Napa.

“There is no strategy. You just stuff it in,” she said.

Travelers consider themselves lucky — they did not get caught in any holiday rush.

“Left late on Monday and it was not bad at all and we flew into Everett which is a little airport and that was not bad at all,” Eric Hauser said. “So it wasn’t like last year.”