SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — A 57-year-old man from Hollister has been found guilty for what prosecutors are calling annoying telephone calls.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Monday that after a three-day trial, a jury found Troy Marc Petterson, guilty of annoying telephone calls.

According to the district attorney’s office, in 2019, Patterson made a series of unwanted advances towards a married woman who resides in Monterey County.

On December 3, 2019 — the victim contacted the Monterey Police Department for help.

Despite law enforcement telling Patterson that the victim did not want any further contact — he continued to call the victim via telephone repeatedly on December 18, 2019, leaving over 13 minutes worth of voicemails confessing his love for the victim.

Police said Patterson called again on multiple occasions.

On January 12, 2020 — the victim contacted police once more, which resulted in criminal charges being filed.

The jury trial was held before Judge Heidi Whilden.

Following the trial, Patterson was remanded into the custody of the Monterey County Sheriff.

Judge Whilden sentenced Patterson to 140 days in custody and issued a seven-year Criminal Protective Order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.