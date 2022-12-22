(BCN) — Holly, a mountain cub brought to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital earlier this week, continues to get better, zoo officials say. Zoo spokesperson Erin Dogan said Thursday that Holly’s energy is “definitely up.”

Dogan said doctors told her, “Holly is continuing to improve. She’s maintaining hydration, blood glucose, and temperature. She’s also eating reliably and getting feistier. Her bloodwork still looks good today.”

“Still a long road ahead, but she is responding well to treatment,” she said.

Holly was found earlier this week on a homeowner’s property in Santa Cruz and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded. Wildlife officials waited to see if Holly’s mother returned for her before deciding to bring her to Oakland on Monday night.

Doctors think Holly is 3 to 4 months old and she was considered critically ill when brought in. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication. Dogan said staff named her Holly for the holidays.

