SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing fraud.

His sentence was two years longer than that given to his co-conspirator and former lover, Elizabeth Holmes, for one of the biggest scandals in Silicon Valley’s history.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Balwani to serve 155 months in prison. Holmes, who was convicted on four counts, was previously sentenced by Davila to serve 135 months in prison. Balwani received a longer prison sentence because he was convicted on 12 counts.

The duo defrauded sophisticated investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars with promises of revolutionizing healthcare. Balwani put patients’ lives in danger by misrepresenting the accuracy of Theranos blood analysis technology.

Balwani was directly in charge of Theranos’ blood lab and company’s finances. While Balwani worked behind-the-scenes, Holmes became a Silicon Valley superstar and America’s youngest self-made billionaire.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Wednesday, “Ramesh Balwani, in a desire to become a Silicon Valley titan, valued business success and personal wealth far more than patient safety. He chose deceit over candor with patients in need of medical care, and he treated his investors no better. Today’s sentence should serve as a lesson to anyone considering fraud in their own push for success.”

Balwani joined Theranos in 2009 as its president and COO. “He had no medical degree, no experience in blood testing, building medical devices, or running a lab. What he did have was a connection to Holmes. Balwani was her romantic partner,” prosecutor Robert Leach said. “They ran the company together. They were partners in everything, including their crimes.”

“The scheme brought them fame, adoration, and comparison to companies like Microsoft and other unicorn technology companies,” Leach said.

Private text messages that Balwani wrote to Holmes haunted his trial.

“I am responsible for everything at Theranos. All have been my decisions too,” Balwani texted to Holmes in February of 2015, when their company was on the brink of collapsing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.