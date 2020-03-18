Home Depot adjusts store hours amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Home Depot announced Wednesday it is temporarily adjusting stores hours beginning Thursday, March 19.

The store will now close at 6 p.m. and the opening hours will remain the same.

The adjusted hours will allow employees to restock and perform additional cleaning and sanitizing of stores.

“We’re keeping our stores open during these uncertain times to give businesses and homeowners access to urgently needed items such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, batteries, as well as electrical and plumbing repair needs,” the store said in a statement.

There has been an increase in demand for certain items like face masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies. Manufacturers are prioritizing some of these items for health care providers.

Home Depot officials said merchants are working to replenish available product as quickly as possible, but customers may see purchase limits on some items and availability may vary at times.

