(KRON) — Home sale prices in two of the Bay Area’s biggest cities saw significant year-over-year declines as a topsy-turvy economy continues to deter buyers and sellers, according to a new report from Redfin.

Home sale prices in Oakland fell 3% year over year. Across the Bay in San Francisco, home sale prices saw a 2% decline. New Orleans was the only other metro area to see a year-over-year decline in sales prices, according to the survey.

Economic volatility and inflation along with 6.5%-plus mortgage rates are among the key factors deterring would-be homebuyers and sellers nationwide, Redfin said. Pending home sales and new listings saw big annual declines through the summer. That activity is plunging even further as we head into fall.

Among the other housing market slowdown indicators the report cites are fewer people searching for “homes for sale” on Google and a 23% decline in touring activity from the start of the year, as of Oct. 9. Mortgage purchase applications were down 2% week over week, seasonally adjusted, and were down 39% from a year earlier during the week ending Oct. 7.

Pending home sales also saw a significant decline — 28% year over year — the largest decline since May of 2020.