Homeless man involved in SF attack evaluated, placed in temporary housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The office of the public defender of San Francisco released a statement on Sunday regarding Austin Vincent.

“We are pleased to report that our client, Austin Vincent, has been in complete compliance with the conditions of his release orders issued by Judge Van Aken at his arraignment last Tuesday,” the statement read.

After surveillance video surfaced of Vincent attacking a woman outside a luxury condominium complex in San Francisco, Van Aken ordered that Vincent enroll in an assertive case management program, which the statement says he “immediately reported” to.

SF Pretrial evaluated Vincent, placed him in a supportive program and found him temporary housing.

The statement says he has also complied with wearing an ankle monitor.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

“The system of justice is often challenged by mental health and rehabilitation needs,” the statement read. “Jailing people does not always serve its intended ends. Incarceration is often viewed as the only way to ensure public safety, but we stand by the noted success of SF Pretrial in working with people who are accused of crimes to reduce recidivism and receive fair proceedings.”