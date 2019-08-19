Homeless sex offender arrested for accosting several women

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — San Rafael police said the man in custody is homeless, and he’s what officials call a high risk sex offender.

He was just released from jail on Aug. 9, and now, just over a week later, accosted several women near downtown San Rafael.

“It’s concerning,” Lisa Epstein said. “I wouldn’t wanna take anyone’s rights to be free and walk around, but I wanna make sure they were ready and safe to do that at the same time.

Neighbors walking along Laurel Place were shocked after hearing that Saturday morning, the man had been chasing women in their area.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment on Laurel Place, an apartment manager said the man was acting suspicious around their apartment.

Ten minutes later, a woman called police, reporting a man with the same description had approached her while walking her dog in Boyd Park.

When she began to run away, he chased after her.

“Officers were able to locate a subject that matched that description but he fled on foot from the officer,” Sgt. Justin Graham said.

While police searched for the suspect, 39-year-old Willie Jones, three more women reported he had been chasing them as well.

He never made physical contact with the women, but Graham said they still took the situation seriously.

“In this particular case due to the unusual behavior it was likely, so that’s why we took it so seriously and tried to get as many officers to the area as possible,” Graham said.

As officers chased Jones, he made his way to the roof of a local business.

After two hours of negotiating, Jones surrendered.

“I don’t know why he was in jail eight days ago, but hes definitely someone on our radar that we want to make sure either stays in jail or at least is evaluated to figure out what’s going on,” Graham said.

He was booked into the Marin County Jail on several charges including stalking, and being out of compliance with sex offender registration terms. he is expected in court on Monday.