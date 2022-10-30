BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city.

Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while others can qualify for up to $3,000 for making their foundations more resilient to earthquakes.

To qualify for a lottery to get these refunds, Berkeley homeowners may sign up for the state’s Earthquake Brace + Bolt rebate program by Nov. 29. Those households with annual incomes below $72,080 can qualify for up to 100 percent of the seismic retrofit cost.

For more information, call (877) 232-4300.

